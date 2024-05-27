Celtic target in line for Premier League contract as competition heats up

Celtic players celebrate.

Latest news regarding Celtic target emerges following his promotion to the Premier League

Southampton boss Russell Martin has said he wants to tie down Celtic-linked Alex McCarthy to a new deal this summer.

The veteran stopper sees his contract with the Saints expire at the end of next month and he is yet to pen an extension meaning he will become a free agent as things stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCarthy, 34, has a big decision to make regarding his future and will be weighing up his options. Premier League pair Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been mentioned as potential suitors over recent times.

The Guildford-born man played the full 90 minutes for Southampton in their play-off final win over Leeds United at Wembley as they booked their place back in the top flight. In fact, he featured in all of their play-off outings following Gavin Bazunu’s injury.

Adam Armstrong scored the winner for them in the first-half against the Whites. Speaking after the match about McCarthy’s situation, Martin said, as per a report by the Southern Daily Echo: “I know that there will be offers for all of them and probably offers that will pay them more than we can. Hopefully the feeling they have and all that stuff will outweigh financial gain but maybe there'll be other things about it too.

“Big Al, I guess I'm a bit of an idiot for not playing a bit sooner but I think we have such a brilliant goalkeeping department here with Gavin [Bazunu] and Joe [Lumley] as well. I'm so pleased for Al that it finished in this way. As I said, maybe it was meant to happen that he came into the team at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's been immense since he came in so we'll try and keep Al as well and we'll keep our fingers crossed. It's my job now to try and squeeze more money out of Phil (Parsons, CEO) and the board and everyone and see where it takes us.”

Celtic could see McCarthy as a replacement for Joe Hart, who has played his last game for the Hoops.

The once-capped England man has been a great servant to Southampton and has been with them since 2016.

He has played 147 matches for the Hampshire outfit in all competitions, nine of which came in this pst campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy rose up through the academy ranks at Reading and went on to play 75 matches for them earlier on in his career, as well as having loan spells away at Brentford, Leeds and Ipswich Town to boost his development.

The Royals sold him on a permanent basis in 2014 and he had stints in London at QPR and Crystal Palace before Southampton came calling.

It remains to be seen whether he will be staying put with the Saints for next term amid links to Celtic and others.

The Hoops will no doubt monitor what happens as Brendan Rodgers hunts for a new number one.