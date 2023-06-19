Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours as they both prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season

Rangers have been busy on the transfer front over recent weeks and will be hoping to pip their rivals to the title next season. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Glasgow giants...

Celtic youngster attracting interest

Celtic defender Adam Montgomery is attracting ‘interest’ from Fleetwood Town and St Johnstone now the transfer window is open for business, as reported by the Daily Record. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with the latter and they will now need to see off English competition as they look to re-sign the youngster.

Montgomery, who is from Livingston, has been on the books at Celtic Park for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks. He has made 10 first-team appearances so far and has also had a temporary spell away at Aberdeen to gain experience.

Rangers eye appointment

Rangers could apparently turn to Steve Morrow as their new sporting director following Ross Wilson’s exit, according to The Athletic. He currently works with The FA as Head of Player Selection and Talent Strategy but is now being linked with a potential switch to Ibrox now as the Gers eye a behind-the-scenes appointment.