A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news following the most recent round of Scottish Premiership results.

It was an unsuccessful outing for both Celtic and Rangers over the weekend, as the two Glasgow sides failed to pick up a positive result in the Scottish Premiership.

Following the latest results, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers, as the transfer window approaches.

Greg Taylor’s Celtic ‘days are numbered’

There has been talk over Celtic making some significant decisions once the summer transfer window opens for business. Not only are they looking to bring in new recruits but they could also be set to offload some of their own players.

According to Football Insider, the Hoops are set to part ways with Greg Taylor this summer. With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, his ‘days are numbered’ at Parkhead and all signs are pointing to him finding a new club in just a matter of weeks.

Despite Celtic holding talks with Taylor over a potential new deal last year, no conversations amounted to anything. The defender is now set to see out the final weeks of his current terms before being released in the summer.

With Kieran Tierney due to make his Parkhead return before the new season, Taylor’s replacement has already been finalised. However, the 27-year-old isn’t expected to be short of options once he departs.

Dinamo Zagreb reportedly failed to sign Taylor in January, despite offering a ‘lucrative package’ in attempt to get a deal over the line. The Croatian outfit are said to still be interested in Taylor, though, and he also has potential suitors keen on him in the MLS.

Pundit predicts next move for Tom Lawrence

Another player approaching the end of his contract this summer is Rangers’ Tom Lawrence. The midfielder, who came through the Manchester United academy, has been backed to return to England, but there are also connections to home soil in Wales.

David Prutton believes it will be a tight contest to secure Lawrence’s signature this summer, with multiple clubs enticed by the idea of signing him for free. Coventry City and Wrexham are two of the main names being linked with the 31-year-old.

“Obviously there's the Frank Lampard connotations, but I think it's all dependent on where Wrexham find themselves. If they get themselves into the Championship, then he’ll be a good steadying influence who has bags of experience. If they stay in League One, then it'd be potentially a good choice to help them get to their first achievable dream, which is the Championship,” Prutton told Football League World.

“As for Coventry City, given how Lampard was with the longevity of his career, I don't think he'd be overly concerned about the age of the player. He knows what he can do, he also knows what he was like in and around the place. So, I think he would be a decent option for either. Whether it's a player that gets you into the Premier League is a different matter altogether.

“But I think he’s got good experience, and you wouldn't have to commit to a long-term contract even though he’d be on a free, but the age of the player would suggest that it wouldn't be a five or six-year contract, so there are plenty of boxes ticked.”