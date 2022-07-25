Celtic ‘do not’ want to sell defender, Rangers doing ‘best’ to strike contract deal

The latest Celtic and Rangers news on Monday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Celtic and Rangers will be battling it out for the Scottish Premiership title again next term.

The Hoops’ first game of the season is at home to Aberdeen this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers, on the other hand, have Livingston away.

Here is a look at all the latest news regarding both clubs today....

Defender bid rejected

Both Celtic and Rangers are thought to have had bids rejected for Exeter City defender Alfie Pond, reports claim.

The 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game by the League One side.

Matt Taylor’s side have rebuffed offers from Scotland for his services, with the Glasgow pair believed to be the ones who have tried to get him according to Devon Live.

Welsh stance made clear

Toulouse are apparently keen on Hoops’ centre-back Stephen Welsh.

The Scotsman still has a few years left on his contract at Celtic Park.

As per Sky Sports, Postecoglou’s side ‘do not’ want to sell him this summer amid interest from France.

Aribo opens up about exit

Rangers were disappointed to see Joe Aribo leave the club for Southampton.

The former Charlton Athletic man was a hit during his time in Glasgow.

He has opened up about his Ibrox exit, as per a report by the Daily Record: “Rangers are a real family. It holds a big place in my heart. The fans are amazing as are my team-mates and the staff. Leaving hasn’t actually sunk in yet. And that’s the thing with me. I don’t really let moments get to me too much.”

Boss hoping striker stays put

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed the club are doing their ‘very best’ to tie up a deal for Alfredo Morelos.

The striker has played for Rangers since 2017 and has scored 112 goals in 224 games.

His boss has said, as per Sky Sports: “Alfredo is very positive about a new contract. We are doing our very best to get a new deal agreed with Morelos and we hope to have that sorted out in the coming weeks.