A roundup of the latest transfer talks and rumours for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend when they take on Dundee and Dundee United respectively.

Both Glasgow sides are preparing for their league clashes after enjoying wins in the Scottish Cup. Before the weekend though, the two have midweek European action to focus on. Celtic will host Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Rangers wait to make the trip to Old Trafford for their Europa League meeting with Manchester United.

With time still left on the January transfer window, talks continue to ramp up. Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for both Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers ace backs Ibrox teammate despite ‘stumbling block’ claim

Cyriel Dessers remains linked to an Ibrox exit this year after falling out of favour under Philippe Clement. Despite enjoying a superb hat-trick performance against Fraserburgh, the departure links are still doing the rounds. However, journalist Hugh MacDonald believes the club will need to compromise when it comes to a potential sale due to a big wage issue.

“That’s going to be the stumbling block, is actually getting a buyer for him,” MacDonald told PLZ Soccer. “From what I understand, he’s on a big wage, so he’s quite rightly not going to go to a club that might offer him 50-60 per cent of what he’s on right now unless Rangers come to some compromise on transfer fee or wages. So that might be the big problem.”

Despite the ongoing exit talks, teammate Connor Barron has backed Dessers. Speaking after their latest 5-0 win in the Scottish Cup, the midfielder was asked whether he would like to see Dessers remain at the club moving forward.

“Cyriel’s been brilliant. And again on Sunday he gets a bit of confidence. He's got his three goals and an assist, so all the boys are buzzing for him. And we know how good a player Cyriel is and it's great to see him.”

Out of favour Celtic man on ‘proactive’ club radar

The out of favour Maik Nawrocki has been linked with a loan move to England as Oxford United look to strengthen their ranks for the second half of the season. The U’s are currently sitting mid-table and are eager to add more depth to their backline.

The Oxford Mail asked manager Gary Rowett about the club’s interest in Nawrocki, who has made just one appearance for Celtic in all competitions this season so far. Rowett said: “I know Ed [Waldron, head of football operations] is spending every waking hour speaking to agents and clubs, trying to sign players. We’re certainly very proactive.

“How close we are, I don’t know. We’d hope to maybe get one or two more bodies in before the weekend. That would be the hope, but you never know. I spent all afternoon looking at players in the hotel room. That’s what we want to do, we want to strengthen the group.”

Nawrocki has just five minutes of football in the tank this campaign, having made one single cameo appearance against Falkrik in the Scottish League Cup back in September.