The Hoops defender has struggled for game time in Glasgow ever making the move from Legia Warsaw two years ago

Maik Nawrocki is relishing the “exciting journey” ahead of him after leaving Celtic to join Hannover 96 on a season-long loan.

The Polish central defender has moved Germany, with the 2. Bundesliga side having an option to buy him permanently next summer.

Nawrocki made just 18 appearances for the Hoops after arriving from Legia Warsaw in his homeland two years ago. The 24-year-old has found himself well down the pecking order for a starting jersey under manager Brendan Rodgers and will now look to reignite his career with Hannover after completing his medical and signing all the relevant paperwork on Saturday.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Nawrocki said: “I’m incredibly happy to be here and now part of the team. I think we have an exciting journey ahead of us with many new players and a new coach. We want to attack the coming season with renewed energy. Now it’s time for me to quickly settle into training, the team, and the club.”

Hannover’s managing director Marcus Mann commented: “Maik is a central defender whose game us characterized by great clarity and composure. He anticipated very well, reads the game, and performs his defensive duties through good heading and high tackling skills.

“After winning the ball, he carries out his play very cleanly and possesses the necessary technical skills to directly initiate the transition play and position the players in front of him through shifts of passes into the gaps.”

Celtic not short of central defensive options

Celtic have a wealth of centre-back currently on their books with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales, Stephen Welsh and new Japanese signing Hayato Inamura all battling for a starting spot.

A decision has also yet to be made on Swedish international Gustaf Lagerbeilke, who has been strongly linked with a permanent move to Portuguese top-flight outfit Braga. He was recruited at the same time as Nawrocki, but has similarly failed to make an impact at Parkhead.

Rodgers feels it’s vital that Nawrocki gets more regular minutes under his belt. Speaking after Friday’s 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Queen’s Park, he admitted: “Maik’s had a couple of years where he hasn’t quite got the games that he would have liked. So it’s important that he goes out and plays.”