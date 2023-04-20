The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the Glasgow clubs prepare for their final Scottish Premiership games before the split.

Runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic can continued their charge towards retaining the title this weekend, while Rangers will be attempting to delay a potential title party for as long as possible and build momentum heading into the Scottish Cup semi-final later this month.

The Hoops entertain Motherwell on Saturday afternoon and the Gers head north to face Aberdeen on Sunday in the final round of league fixtures before the split. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window edges closer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Thursday, April 20:

Eredivisie giants ‘monitoring’ Celtic star closely

According to Sky Sports, Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax are monitoring Celtic winger Liel Abada’s situation closely ahead of the summer transfer window amid interest from clubs in Portugal and England. The Israeli winge rhas struggled to nail down a regular starting position this season, despite making 41 appearances in all competitions - half of them coming from the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined through injury, has still managed to net 12 times this term after scoring 15 during his debut campaign and is expected to return before the end of the campaign. It is stated that Ajax are “positioning themselves” to swoop for Abada who is contracted to the Hoops until 2026.

Celtic would be looking to command a decent fee to be reinvested back into Ange Postecoglou’s squad for another Champions League title next season and Ajax have proved they aren’t afraid to splash the cash on Scottish-based talent after signing former Rangers defender Calvin Bassey last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers ‘eyeing’ £4m-rated Honduran playmaker

Rangers are reportedly one of several European clubs with eyes on 23-year-old Aris Thessaloniki attacker Luis Palma. The Honduran winger is also attracting interest in the MLS and the Greek Super League club are understood to be looking for a £4.4m transfer fee.

Belgian giants Anderlecht and Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kiev have already had bids rejected for Palma who has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in his first season in Europe. He remains under contract at Aris until 2026 but they could decide to cash in on him if the player decides he would like to move on if the right offer was tabled. Rangers have watched Palma in action.

Advertisement

Advertisement