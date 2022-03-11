A look at all the latest Scottish transfer rumours as Celtic and Rangers battle it out for the Scottish Premiership title.

This season’s Scottish Premiership has been one of the most exciting of recent years, with Celtic and Rangers going toe to toe at the top.

Just three points separates the Bhoys from second place Rangers, and we are set for an enthralling finish at the top, while Dundee and St Johnstone are battling it for the hope of survival granted by landing a relegation play-off spot at the bottom, with a bottom two finish for both almost inevitable.

As the action unfolds on the pitch between now and the end of this season, we are already seeing transfer rumours ahead of the summer.

And we have rounded up all the latest from the Scottish Premiership and beyond below.

Ajeti exit likely

Celtic could move on striker Albian Ajeti this summer with the front-man struggling to impress in the Scottish Premiership.

Ajeti has featured just seven times in the league this season, scoring twice, and he has only made 27 league appearances in all since his arrival from Celtic.

Journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport an exit is ‘likely for Ajeti this summer.

Simpson still has interest from Blues

Birmingham City are said to be keen to pull off a deal for Rangers defender Jack Simpson this summer.

The Championship club tried to sign Simpson in the winter window, but they ran out of time, despite holding talks.

According to Football Insider, the Blues will attempt to reignite the transfer ahead of this summer, when they will hope to get the move over the line.

Simpson has made just eight times in the league since arriving from Rangers.

Goodwillie latest

David Goodwillie remains on loan at Clyde despite the club making their intentions to terminate the forward’s contract clear.

Clyde came in for criticism after signing Goodwillie on loan due to the player’s controversial past.