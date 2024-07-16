Kasper Schmeichel left Man City to team up with his old boss Sven-Goran Eriksson at Notts County for a club record £1m in Aug 2009.

Celtic are building up their goalkeeper options following the retirement of Joe Hart.

Celtic have made it a top priority to bring in new goalkeeper reinforcements this summer, following the retirement of Joe Hart. The former England international has left a hefty gap behind him and the Hoops are assessing the best possible replacement to sign before the 2024/25 season starts.

Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher was Celtic’s main target of the window but after his price tag was deemed out of their reach, focus has shifted to other candidates. Kasper Schmeichel has been making headlines with his links to Parkhead, as Brendan Rodgers and co look to snap up an experienced figure between the sticks.

The latest on the Schmeichel saga is that Celtic are said to be closing in on a deal for the 38-year-old, who is expected to link up with his new teammates this Thursday in the USA, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet. The recruitment has not stopped with the former Premier League champion either. According to Football Insider, Celtic have also ‘reached a full agreement’ to bring in Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

The 22-year-old Finland international is expected to finalise his move to Glasgow ‘in the next 24 to 48 hours’. The report claims that the Hoops want Sinisalo at the club as deputy to Schmeichel, which will work out extremely well for the Villa star.

Sinisalo, who spent last season out on loan with Exeter City, has worked his way through Finland’s youth system and has made two senior appearances for his country so far. His profile on the Finland National Team website states that Sinisalo ‘names Kasper Schmeichel as his football idol’ and he describes himself as ‘an aggressive goalkeeper’.

Sinisalo being able to work alongside a figure he idolises will surely only get the absolute best out him. At 38, Schmeichel is a short-term fix for Celtic’s goalkeeper needs but his protege can certainly learn all he needs to flourish into his successor at Parkhead.

Like Schmeichel, Sinisalo is expected to fly out to join the Hoops later this week for their pre-season tour.