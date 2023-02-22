Celtic and Rangers are now gearing up for the Scottish league Cup final this Sunday as they take a break from Premiership action.
The Premiership title race has been rather one-sided so far this season, with Celtic putting together a nine-point lead over their city rivals, and they don’t seem as though they are going to let up any time soon. So, as far as Rangers are concerned, a cup final is the perfect distraction, and one that will see them play their Old Firm rivals, no less.
As the build-up to the final continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.
Borland links
Premier League clubs are said to be sniffing around Celtic youngster Aidan Borland.
According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and Leeds are said to be doing ‘regular checks’ on Borland to see how he is getting on as he continues to develop. The midfielder is still only 15, and he is tipped to be one of the best youngsters to emerge from the Bhoys academy in recent years.
Borland is already a Scotland under-16s international, but it looks as though Celtic might face a battle to keep hold of him ahead of his first scholarship year, next season.
Whittaker claim
Rangers have once again been backed to make another move for Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker after being linked with the player in January. Former Rangers star Alan Hutton told Football Insider: “Just because it did not happen in January does not mean that they won’t go back in. I think they will. It is obviously a player that Michael Beale likes.
“He gives you a different sort of option from the right, coming in on the left. I think they have missed that area of the pitch since [Joe] Aribo left even though the likes of [Fashion] Sakala have stepped up. I think they will revisit it if they can make it happen in the summer. It did not quite work in January, but I think it is someone that will still be high up on Michael Beale’s list.“