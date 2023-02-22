All the latest Celtic and Rangers news ahead of this weekend’s Scottish league Cup final.

Celtic and Rangers are now gearing up for the Scottish league Cup final this Sunday as they take a break from Premiership action.

The Premiership title race has been rather one-sided so far this season, with Celtic putting together a nine-point lead over their city rivals, and they don’t seem as though they are going to let up any time soon. So, as far as Rangers are concerned, a cup final is the perfect distraction, and one that will see them play their Old Firm rivals, no less.

As the build-up to the final continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Borland links

Premier League clubs are said to be sniffing around Celtic youngster Aidan Borland.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and Leeds are said to be doing ‘regular checks’ on Borland to see how he is getting on as he continues to develop. The midfielder is still only 15, and he is tipped to be one of the best youngsters to emerge from the Bhoys academy in recent years.

Borland is already a Scotland under-16s international, but it looks as though Celtic might face a battle to keep hold of him ahead of his first scholarship year, next season.

Whittaker claim

Rangers have once again been backed to make another move for Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker after being linked with the player in January. Former Rangers star Alan Hutton told Football Insider: “Just because it did not happen in January does not mean that they won’t go back in. I think they will. It is obviously a player that Michael Beale likes.

