What has been said ahead of the Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic

Rangers are days away from only their second domestic cup final in seven years. Michael Beale’s side haven’t lifted the Viaplay Cup since 2011 and were beaten by Celtic in the final three years ago.

While Rangers will be looking to add an important bit of silverware to their trophy cabinet, the Hoops are looking for their tenth domestic cup trophy in six years and will be brimming with confidence.

Here are the latest headlines ahead of this weekend’s Viaplay Cup final...

Nicole Raskin to play ‘vital’ role

Former Rangers forward Brian Laudrup has backed Nicolas Raskin to have a huge impact in Sunday’s cup final. The 21-year-old joined the Glasgow giants from Standard Liege last month, but has only started one of their four matches since.

With Rangers now sweating on the fitness of a number of players - including Malik Tillman and Kemar Roofe - Laudrup expects Raskin to start this weekend and believes he will cope with the pressure of being thrown in at the deep end. Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail, Laudrup said: “I see someone with a skillset that could be vital to Rangers’ hopes of claiming a monumental victory.

“I could certainly see Raskin playing, regardless of the other injuries. I think his ability to feed the flanks with quick, accurate passes of varying length could be an important element of Rangers’ tactical plan.

“When you need a bold approach — and the Ibrox side definitely do — Raskin has tools that can help unlock Celtic’s defence. The 21-year-old looks like a cool guy, he shows confidence, and he’s played in derby matches in Belgium. That all helps. To a point.”

Raskin made 96 appearances for Standard Liege before moving to Scotland - scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

‘Beale must deal a blow’

Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has claimed that Michael Beale will have to deal the Hoops a ‘blow’ if they are to claim a historic victory this weekend.

Rangers are unbeaten in 14 matches since Beale joined the club from QPR, however they have failed to make a dent in Celtic’s nine-point lead due to their own impressive form. Given The Gers’ poor record in the domestic cup competitions, they will be determined to cause an upset at Hampden Park.

When asked if he believes Beale will need to land a blow on Ange Postecoglou by winning the cup, O’Neill told talkSPORT: “I think so, I do. Since he has gone up there the results have been fine. Rangers haven’t closed the gap but they have kept it there because both teams have been winning football matches.

