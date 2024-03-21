Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Celtic now at the top of the table during the international break, the title challengers will be regrouping and looking at how they can maximise their chances of winning a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers' postponed clash with Dundee has cost them first place while they wait to catch up on fixtures. But just one point currently separates the two rivals in this thrilling title chase.

While we wait for domestic football to resume, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill.

Failed January signing 'still possible' for Hoops

Celtic have made it a priority to sign a left-back this summer and a familiar name has emerged on the radar. Back in January, the Hoops attempted to land a deal for Hugo Bueno from Wolves but the Premier League outfit wanted to maintain their squad depth for the remainder of the season.

A new report from TEAMtalk has claimed that a summer move to Celtic 'is still possible', as Bueno was 'open to the experience of playing in Scotland' during the talks in the winter window.

The 21-year-old is searching for a more consistent role, which may be something Celtic can offer next season. Bueno has made just 13 Premier League appearances this season, with only four as part of the starting XI. He is under contract with Wolves until 2028 but his lack of game time could convince the West Midlands club to sell, as they are also linked to the potential sales of Pedro Neto and Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Rangers could recoup seven-figures for forgotten man

While Rangers look to bolster their ranks this summer, they may also need to trim the fat around their squad and ship some players out of Ibrox. According to journalist Derek Clark and Chris Jack, the Gers are putting Ben Davies 'up for sale' at the end of the season.

Rangers signed the centre-back from Liverpool in 2022 for £4 million, and Jack believes the club could potentially earn back a good chunk of what they paid for Davies, who has made just 12 appearances across all competitions this season.