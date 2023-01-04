All the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours on the back of the latest Old Firm.

Celtic’s dominance at the top of the Scottish Premiership continues after Rangers’ missed opportunity in the Old Firm.

The Gers came back from a goal down to lead, but they ultimately fell short of the win, settling for a point after Kyogo Furuhashi’s equaliser. As a result, nine points remain between the top two as they prepare to get back to action this weekend. In the meantime, Celtic and Rangers will both be assessing the transfer market as they look to strengthen their respective squads.

And with that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding both of the Glasgow giants.

Gue-Sung bid falls short

Celtic’s offer for Cho Gue-Sung has fallen short of Jeongbuk’s expectations.

That’s according to the club’s CEO, Heo Byung-gil, who has said: “It’s been a long time since an offer came from Celtic and the transfer fee is also lower than the club thought.

“So I’m thinking about it. Considering many things, I think I’m talking to Gue-sung, saying, ‘Isn’t it better to go in when the team is newly formed, rather than adapt to it when the team is already formed?”

Pacho interest

Rangers are said to be keen on signing South American defender William Pacho.

According to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, Pacho has emerged as a target for Michael Beale, with the defender impressing for Royal Antwerp over recent times. The Ecuadorian is still only 21, and he appears to have a big upside as he continues to develop.