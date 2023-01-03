Rangers to miss out on Manchester City goalkeeper, Celtic ‘in talks’ with striker

Celtic are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing a South Korean striker - meanwhile, Rangers are set to miss out on a transfer target.

Following a fiery Old Firm Derby between Celtic and Rangers, the Hoops look poised to claim their 53rd Scottish Premiership Title. Despite this, Rangers will be doing all they can to bolster their ranks and renew their title challenge. Meanwhile, Celtic will also be working tirelessly in the January window to help maintain their coveted position.

Rangers were said been monitoring a Manchester City goalkeeper who is currently on loan in League One at Bolton Wanderers. Unfortunately, the Scottish giants have received bad news regarding the starlet’s availability.

On the other hand, Celtic are reportedly in hot pursuit of a South Korean striker. With plenty of Asian players already on their books, partly thanks to manager Ange Postecoglou’s knowledge of the respective areas, could the Celts be set to add another new name to the team?

Rangers set to miss out on James Trafford

Rangers were reportedly interested in bringing 20-year-old goalkeeper, James Trafford, to Ibrox in the near future. Despite this, their apparent plans have been scuppered, as Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt claimed in a press conference that there is no recall option in Trafford’s loan contract (per The Bolton News).

Rangers have reportedly been monitoring the Manchester City loanee during his time at Bolton. At such a young age, Trafford has a long career ahead of him. Whether he will spend any of it at Rangers, however, remains to be seen.

Trafford has had two loan spells with Bolton. His first was six-month deal back in January 2022, with his second being his current loan deal.

Celtic chasing South Korean striker

According to an interview with Korean news outlet KVN (reported in the Scottish Daily Express), Celtic are interested in the prospect of signing South Korean forward Gue-sung Cho. They have been linked with him in the past - however, in the interview with KVN, Cho claimed that talks between the two clubs had taken place regarding a possible transfer.

