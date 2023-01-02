Club could block ‘indispensable’ player’s ‘dream’ Celtic move, contract latest on Rangers striker target

All eyes were on Ibrox today for the derby match but there’s still plenty going on behind the scenes as the transfer window opens.

January brings new challenges as clubs across the SPFL look to recruit new players to reinforce their squad but also ensure they keep a hold of their current stars. Celtic and Rangers are both expected to do some business over the next month with the Hoops currently linked to another Asian star while the Gers are thought to still be monitoring a former SPFL attacker. Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Monday, January 2:

South Korean star set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked

Per the Daily Record, Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a ‘dream move’ to Celtic blocked by current club Suwan who are apparently unwilling to rubber stamp a January move. The player has previously claimed that he was keen on a move to the Scottish Premiership having told Joongang Daily: “Celtic, a prestigious club, gave me a good offer. I want to take this opportunity to challenge myself. I have told the club I want to go and I am waiting for the team’s position.”

However, Suwan released a club statement released to SpoTV that said: : “The club’s position is clear. Oh has four years left on his contract and is an indispensable player.” Recent reports suggest Celtic had bid £1.7m for the player.

Sunderland and Ross Stewart still ‘a considerable distance’ from agreeing new contract amid ongoing Rangers links

A report from Football League World claims that Sunderland are still a considerable distance away from agreeing a new contract with star striker Ross Stewart. Referencing a report from The Sun, it is claimed that the EFL Championship side are prepared to offer the former Ross County man a £10,000 p/w salary to keep him at The Stadium of Light.