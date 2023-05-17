Supporters are excited by what they have seen from the Dutch centre-back, with Ajax and Watford also linked.

Celtic fans have been sent into a social media frenzy after watching footage of the Dutch defender and transfer target Xavier Mbuyamba in action for Eredivisie side FC Volendam.

A montage of video clips were posted on social media of the 21-year-old centre-back who has earned comparisons to former Hoops and current Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk by several coaches due to his similar playing style after his breakthrough season in the Netherlands.

A former Barcelona and Chelsea youth player with an excellent pedigree, Mbuyamba stands at 6ft 5’ and has represented his country at Under-19 level. Sky Sports reported that Celtic and English Championship outfit Watford are the two UK-based sides looking to sign him at the end of the season.

Mbuyamba, who penned a three-year-deal at Volendam last summer, also has options in his homeland with giants Ajax and AZ Alkmaar expressing an interest after establishing himself as a near ever-present for the newly-promoted side.

The player has already intimated he plans to play for one further season at most with Volendam and will consider his future soon. Could Celtic Park be a possible destination?

Many supporters are hoping that will prove to be the case with Mbuyamba also having a spell at Maastricht in the Dutch lower divisions before he joined Chelsea’s Under-23 academy team. He has played 28 games this term, contributing five goals.

Online reaction to transfer rumours

One person wrote “Loving the look of this lad”, while a second commented “I’m starting to get interested now - is this happening?” A third stated “Be a coup if we get him, can’t see it hope I’m wrong” and a fourth person demanded “Get him signed.”

Others were quick to note his aerial threat and goal scoring prowess from set pieces, with one fan mentioning “Guy barely has to jump for corner”, while a second wrote “At the very least we need someone who can come in and give Starfelt real competition. Been really disappointed with Yuki (Kobayashi) over the last couple of games.”

Should Celtic attempt to sign Mbuyamba?

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt remain the favoured central defensive pairing in the eyes of Ange Postecoglou but they could be in the market for another centre-back this summer, with January signing and back-up option Yuki Kobayashi still a work in progress.