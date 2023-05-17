The latest Celtic transfer news stories as Ange Postecoglou’s side get ready to take on St Mirren in their next Scottish Premiership fixture.

Celtic are still chasing a famous treble as they see out the remainder of the Scottish Premiership season and get set for the Scottish Cup final next month.

The Hoops, who are already champions, face Inverness CT in the final at Hampden Park in what will be their final game of the 2022/23 season. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories concerning Ange Posecoglou’s side that are making headlines in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of those rumours concerns former Chelsea and Barcelona youth player Xavier Mbuyamba who has been linked with a summer switch to Celtic Park. The 21-year old defender currently plays for Volendam in the Eredivisie and has represented the Netherlands at youth level.

Previous reports claim that Celtic have looked into the possibility of signing Mbuyamba and the player himself has admitted he expects there will be interest in his services this summer. Per a report from Football.Scotland, he said: “My agent is in the Netherlands. Soon, we will discuss what is going on.

“There will be interest. But the main question is whether a move is right for me. If not, then I will stay. I have said that I will stay with FC Volendam for a maximum of two years, and this is the first season. This was my first year in men’s football. I played in everything, showed that I can perform well and stayed fit. That’s great. I can’t complain about my performance.”