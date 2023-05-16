Celtic and Rangers have just three Premiership games each remaining as the seasons reaches a conclusion for another year.

The league title has already been wrapped up by Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side, despite their 3-0 Old Firm derby defeat to Rangers on Saturday. Meanwhile, there are several transfer news stories making the headlines which concern both Glasgow clubs. Here is the latest on Tuesday, May 16:

Rangers loanee ‘lifts lid’ on Ibrox future talks

Malik Tillman has rated his chances of a permanent transfer to Rangers as “50/50” - with the Bayern Munich loanee insisting he won’t be rushed into making a decision on his future.

Malik Tillman has confirmed Rangers talks over new deal. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Light Blues boss Michael Beale previously expressed he would like to trigger the club’s £5million buy option this summer for the 20-year-old and PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

Tillman, who returned to Germany for treatment on a season-ending hamstring injury earlier this month, has confirmed he will hold fresh discussions with Beale shortly as he weighs up his next move.

Rangers are guaranteed European group stage football next season and face Champions League qualifiers, with Tillman stating that competing against Europe’s elite clubs makes staying at Ibrox a tempting offer.

Asked how he’d rate his chances of being at the club next season, Tillman said: “I don’t know, 50/50? It’s up to Rangers, up to Bayern and up to me. It’s completely open. I’m going to talk to Michael Beale in the coming days. I’ll see what he’s saying and what the club is saying.

“I’ll speak to bayern again and see what their plan is for me and then I’m going to decide. Michael said, ‘Take your time. It’s your decision’. That’s what I’ll do. The option is until the beginning of June, so I have three or four weeks.

“It’s a good point, that Rangers are guaranteed Europe. That’s what you dream of. It’s where you improve the most because you learn from the best. But I haven’t decided anything yet.”

Celtic-linked defender ‘addresses’ transfer speculation

Celtic have been linked with a summer move for FC Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba - and the 21-year-old has broken his silence on transfer speculation regarding his future.

The Dutch centre-back is reportedly on Ange Postecoglou’s transfer radar, with Sky Sports claiming the Scottish champions have “looked into” the possibility of bringing him to Parkhead as the Hoops boss aims to strengthen his defensive options ahead of another crack at the Champions League.

Former Chelsea academy player Mbuyamba has already earned comparisons to Virgil van Dijk in his fledgling career to date but the player has admitted he will only leave the Eredivisie side if it’s for the right deal.

He stated: “My agent is in the Netherlands. Soon, we wll discuss what is going on. There will be interest. But the main question is whether a move is rght for me. If not, then I will stay. I have said that I will stay with FC Volendam for a maximum of two years, and this is the first season.