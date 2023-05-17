Celtic have already clinched the Scottish Premiership title and have three league games left to play before the Scottish Cup Final, while Rangers are playing for pride after missing out on silverware this season.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories continue to dominate the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Wednesday, May 17:

MLS star ‘close to’ Rangers transfer

Rangers are reportedly “close to” sealing a deal for out-of-contract Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes this summer - despite club sources initially playing down a move for him.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international’s deal runs out in November with the MLS outfit at the end of the Amiercan league season and he is being monitored by a host of clubs in Europe.

However, reports overseas are adamant that a move to Ibrox is nearing completion as Cifuentes prepares to take the next step in his career - with Ligue 1 side Toulouse also making their interest known to the player’s representatives.

South American transfer specialist Andres Ponce informed Radio Diblu that Rangers are on the verge of signing him, with LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington previously stating they don’t want to let the player leave for free.

Cifuentes is highly-rated and has expressed his “wish” to play in Europe, something which he has “dreamed of as a child”.

Postecoglou targets upgrades in bid to take Celtic to ‘next level’

Ange Postecoglou is aware that some of his players will be in high demand this summer but has vowed to unearth more hidden gems to replace them when the transfer market opens.

The Hoops boss, who picked up his second PFA Scotland manager of the year award earlier this week, has claimed a few of his first-team stars could leave the club if they were to receive some tasty offers.

Interest is expected in the likes of Liel Abada, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate, while the Parkhead outfit have been linked with several players in recent weeks including American striker Eduvie Ikoba and FC Volendam defender Xavier Mbuyamba most recently.

Postecoglou admitted: “I think it’s fair to say we are in the second year and things are embedded, that includes the core playing group. But that also gives you the opportunity to grow as a team. Part of that challenge will be the more success you have the more likely it will be that some of your players will move on.

“They get the attention of other clubs. We have to be ready to fill those gaps with players who have the ability to take us to another level altogether. So there is always those challenges there. Another year you get to the point where there is any great certainty about the team we are finishing with and the team we will be starting the new season with.