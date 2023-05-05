Register
Celtic first team stars spotted at popular West End spot

The Celtic players dined at Caffe Parma in Hyndland

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th May 2023, 21:07 BST

Some of Celtic’s first team players were spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End as they posed with staff at the well liked eatery.

Ange Postecoglou’s team have the chance to wrap up the SPFL Premiership title on Sunday if they can pick up three points on the road against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ahead of the big match Oh Hyeon-gyu, Rocco Vata and Jota headed out for a bite to eat with the latter being the match hero when Celtic defeated Rangers in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden.

Other Hoops players were also pictured out and about in the city as Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata headed out for a game at Topgolf.

It was not the first time that Portuguese winger Jota had caught people’s attention in recent weeks as ahead of the Scottish Cup match, he dropped by the Brazen Head in the Southside of the city donning a retro Celtic 1990s bumblebee jersey.

