Celtic first team stars spotted at popular West End spot

Some of Celtic’s first team players were spotted out and about in Glasgow’s West End as they posed with staff at the well liked eatery.

Ange Postecoglou’s team have the chance to wrap up the SPFL Premiership title on Sunday if they can pick up three points on the road against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ahead of the big match Oh Hyeon-gyu, Rocco Vata and Jota headed out for a bite to eat with the latter being the match hero when Celtic defeated Rangers in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at Hampden.

Jota's goal was the difference at Hampden as Celtic overcame Rangers.

Other Hoops players were also pictured out and about in the city as Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata headed out for a game at Topgolf.

