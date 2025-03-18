The Norwegian midfielder left the Scottish champions to join LAFC on loan for the rest of the season - but is yet to make his debut

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odin Thiago Holm’s post-Celtic struggles continue with the midfielder yet to make his MLS debut for his new loan club.

The 22-year-old Norwegian joined Los Angeles FC on a temporary deal until the end of the year in the January transfer window, having failed to convince Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers he was worthy of more game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holm made just three appearances for the Scottish champions this term before heading stateside, with LAFC currently sitting eight in the Western Conference four games into the season.

And mystery continues to surround Holm’s absence from Steven Cherundolo’s side, despite being sidelined with an ankle injury in recent months. While he was expected to return to competitive action at the beginning of this month, there still no sign of the player returning.

He was classified as “unavailable” in the official player status reports for MLS matches but saw his name removed from the report prior to LAFC’s 1-0 loss against Austin FC on Saturday, indicating he was fit for selection. He was also spotted in training with his teammates.

However, Holm was still posted missing from the matchday squad. Upon signing for the club, LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington commented: “Odin is very good technically and as a young player has the ability to read the game well. We are excited to add a player with a dynamic profile like Odin who will help us continue to pursue our goal of winning multiple trophies this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holm - contracted to Celtic until 2028 after arriving from Valerenga in his homeland in a deal worth £2.5 million as Rodgers’ first signing upon returning to Parkhead in the summer of 2023 - had been marked as “questionable” for the clash against Seattle Sounders before the Austin game.

He was named in a 100-man shortlist for the prestigious ‘Golden Boy’ award that year, but has failed to impress since moving to Scotland.