Rangers and Celtic are both going through the gears when it comes to transfer planning ahead of the new season.

The Light Blues are heading back for pre season training under Russell Martin ahead of a Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos. Transfer rumours have flown thick and fast with more likely en route ahead of that clash.

Celtic meanwhile have been more quiet when it comes to the rumour mill but the noise is starting to ramp up after expected deals for Kieran Tierney and Ross Doohan were confirmed. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm, including a Celtic pursuit of a West Ham man and Rangers’ striker advances hitting a snag.

Andy Irving West Ham United to Celtic latest

It’s been claimed that the Hoops are front in line to sign West Ham United’s Andy Irving this summer. The Scotland international has travelled an unusual route to the Premier League, starting out at Hearts and making his way to London via Austria and Germany. He is out of favour this summer under Graham Potter and Celtic have been linked with a move.

According to 67 Hail Hail, amid interest from others, “the Hoops remain at the front of the pack for Irving’s signature and could bring him to Parkhead.” Irving said after Scotland duty this month of his West Ham game time hopes: “I want to just keep playing football, first and foremost.

“I need to get back to doing that at a domestic point as well. Playing a lot more and playing more games. Obviously, the aim is to play for the Scottish national team as many times as I possibly can. Even getting the call-up here in May, that really gave me a bounce and that extra bit of motivation to keep going and to make it worthwhile. I’m just absolutely buzzing that I’ve finally got my first cap.”

Rangers striker problem

It is believed that Dor Turgeman is one player on the Rangers radar when it comes to striker reinforcements, having shone at Maccabi Tel Aviv. Amid escalating tensions in the Middle-East between Iran and Israel where Turgeman is currently based, that could leave his current club unwilling to sell players with replacements unlikely to want to move amid the situation.

Sport 5 claim: “In light of the security situation in Israel and the lack of clarity regarding the end of the campaign between Israel and Iran, Maccabi Tel Aviv is focusing on maintaining the senior Israeli roster, with the understanding that it will be very difficult to land foreign players. The campaign is also one of the reasons why the Yellows are raising the price tags of players, as in the cases of Dor Turgeman and Roy Revivo, who was already close to joining Copenhagen, which ultimately gave up due to Maccabi Tel Aviv's demand.

“The club understands that selling key local players would not be a smart move given the current situation, and certainly not before the opening of the Champions League qualifiers in a month.