Here are some of the details you need to know about Rangers’ Champions League opponents.

Rangers will face Panathinaikos in Champions League second round qualifying action next month.

The clock is ticking down to the start of head coach Russell Martin’s reign and his first competitive games will be against Greek opposition. Ties were pulled out and confirmed on Wednesday as Rangers learn the first test in their quest to reach the lucrative league phase.

So who are the side Rangers are about to meet and what do fans need to know? Here are some of the key facts

Where do play their home games?

Panathinaikos’ traditional home is at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, however, Chelsea were amongst those to have played against them in the Conference League at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, which has a total capacity of 75,000 compared to 16,003 at their actual backyard. This has been an on and off agreement for years, including the last time they faced a Scottish club in Europe, meeting Motherwell in the Champions League in 2012. Rangers faced them in 2003.

Who is the manager?

Rui Vitoria is the manager of Panathinaikos. He has most famously managed Benfica between 2015-2019 and since taking charge of Al Nassr, Spartak Moscow and Egypt.

Who are the key players?

Fotis Ioannidis is their frontman in attack and has attracted plenty of interest over the last 12 months, including last summer from Celtic. Tete is a dangerous winger and Facundo Pellistri has been a regular since leaving Man Utd.

What are estimated flight prices?

Ties will be played July 22/23 and July 29/30 so the club have advised fans to “wait for the dates and order of the tie to be confirmed by UEFA before making travel plans.” Fans may be keen to know the type of money they need to pay out though for the trip if they are to make it. If it’s to be the first set of dates at cheapest available price with no extras then transfers are needed, the cheapest flying out from Glasgow on the 21st to ensure making the game and returning on the 23rd priced at £273 at the time of writing.

A game on the 23rd meaning flying out on the 22nd and back the 24th at a price of £360 currently, but a logistically easier schedule in straight flights from Edinburgh to Athens. Those flights, if all goes according to plan, could also be used to make the game on the 22nd. A week later and flying out of for a game on the 29th or 30th can be done via an early morning flight from Edinburgh on the first of those dates, which would get into Greece in time for both games albeit not heading home until late on the 31st. That’s priced currently at £285.

What are estimated hotel prices

Going by the same parameters as above, Booking.com currently has plenty of options between July 21st-23rd, ranging from budget options for two adults as low as €62 to city centre hotel options exceeding €2,000. So there’s no shortage of options when it comes to accommodation.

22nd to the 24th is much the same parameters, as are the dates between 29th - 31st. Some of the site’s top picks for the latter currently has option below the €100 mark with others in the €200-€300 range.