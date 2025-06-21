The former Celtic striker has been debating the new season with a Rangers hero

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sutton does have one lingering Celtic concern - but there’s no denying what Rangers served up in the Premiership title race last season.

The champions and their rivals from Govan have both discovered their league fixture schedules for the upcoming campaign. It’s a trip to Fir Park on the TV for Rangers as they face Motherwell on August 2nd while Celtic will have their Flag Day celebrations the following day against a side they ended last campaign against on home turf, St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, transfer business is ongoing with Celtic so far signing Kieran Tierney on a pre contract from Arsenal while Ross Doohan has returned as a deputy goalkeeper. Sutton is a touch concerned about the lack of activity as a whole at his former club so far. Debating the new season with Rangers hero Kris Boyd on Sky Sports, the pundit told the ex Ibrox man a home truth on what he thought of the Ibrox challenge to Celtic dominance last season, amid his recruitment thoughts.

Chris Sutton verdict on Celtic and Rangers

He said: “Well, Celtic have been the dominant force for a long time now in Scotland, haven’t they? The truth is, last season, I think Kris would admit, it wasn’t really a title race at all, albeit, Rangers had the better of Celtic in the in the head to heads, and Celtic will go into this season as strong favourites to win it again.

“I’m a little bit concerned that Celtic haven’t got more players, and I think that is important, that when a team is as strong as Celtic have been, that they add to the squad and freshen things up. But I’m sure there will be a couple more moves in the in the pipeline, and players brought in.”

Kris Boyd responds to Rangers criticism

Boyd responded: “I think every Scottish fan will look forward to the first Old F-rm game of the season. But I think for Rangers looking at the fixtures, they’ve got to get off to a good start. It’s a decent opportunity and Russell Martin needs to go off to a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because we’ve seen Celtic get away early doors and be very difficult to catch. So, you know, Rangers will be looking at their opening fixtures and think there is an opportunity to pick up points.”

He added: “I’m excited for the new season because the top five will all be beaming. Gers have new investment, so too do Hearts after Tony Bloom’s £10m cash injection. Aberdeen will feel great after the Cup final win, and likewise Hibs, after their third place finish. And, of course, Celts will rightly start as favourites after landing another title and the Premier Sports Cup. Some of their fans refused to believe this American dream would ever come true for Rangers. They claimed Cavenagh was going from the Land of the Free to the land of the free transfers. But this fistful of dollars has made it all feel very real.”