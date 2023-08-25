Celtic may have been handed a promising update as we head into the final days of the summer transfer window. They’ve already brought in a strong army of new recruits but they are on the look out for a sufficient replacement for Jota, who left the Hoops last month to join Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ittihad.

There’s a man on the radar who could be just the fit, and that’s Daniel Podence from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now, according to Birmingham World, Celtic may have been catapulted into a very promising situation as the left-winger has been officially placed on the transfer list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Podence is not a part of Gary O’Neil’s plans moving forwards and the club are now looking to secure a permanent move for him before the window slams shut in just over a weeks’ time. The report states that Wolves are hoping to earn back as much of the £17 million they paid for him in 2020 as they can, but as he is already into the final year of his contract, there’s a slim chance of that happening.

This could pave the way for Celtic to move in and sign Podence for a cut price following Jota’s exit to link up with the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté and Fabinho at Al-Ittihad.

Brendan Rodgers was recently quizzed on his side’s interest in Podence, as well as their link to Newcastle United’s Ryan Fraser, and he kept his cards particularly close to his chest. The Hoops boss said during a press conference that there were no updates ‘at all’ to be provided on either player’s transfer situation.