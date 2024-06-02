Caoimhin Kelleher could leave Liverpool and Celtic are tipped as a possible destination for the Republic of Ireland stopper (Pic: Getty)

Caoimhin Kelleher could leave Anfield this summer while a veteran former Chelsea stopper is another player who has been linked with the Hoops.

The summer transfer window will soon be open and Celtic’s main priority will be securing a replacement for Joe Hart following the former Man City and Tottenham stopper’s retirement.

The Hoops have been linked with a number of keepers ever since Hart confirmed he would be hanging up his gloves earlier this year and we could soon have a clearer picture on who their first choice target is. With that in mind, here are the latest reports concerning the Scottish champion’s search for a new stopper:

Liverpool keeper leaves Celtic transfer door open

Per a report from the Daily Record, Caoimhin Kelleher has ‘left the door open’ for a move to Celtic as the Liverpool goalkeeper admitted he would ‘look at options outside of the Premier League’ this summer. The Republic of Ireland international is understood to be open to leaving Anfield in a bid for regular game time.

The 25-year old has spent his entire career at the Reds but has served as back-up to Brazilian international Alisson Becker while mainly be used in cup competitions. Kelleher has even revealed that outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has encouraged him to move on to try and become a first-choice keeper elsewhere.

He said: “He (Klopp) had some nice words for me. I was with him for a number of years and he said ‘You became a brilliant goalkeeper in that time.’ He is going to follow my career wherever I go. He wants to see me playing and to be happy. The season I’ve had, I’ve played a lot of games and had that taste this season of being a number one. Whether that’s at Liverpool or elsewhere, that remains to be seen.

“My main focus at the moment is to be number one. Obviously I love playing for Ireland. A big ambition of mine is to be the number one here – obviously that only comes hand in hand when I’m number one at the club as well. That plays a major part as well, in terms of helping my case to be Ireland number one.

"Obviously I don't know what is happening yet with Liverpool, but I am open to all options. Obviously if I do move everything has to be right. It has to be right for myself, and that could be in England or abroad. I have to make the right decision and it has to be a good fit for myself most importantly."

West Ham and Newcastle United ‘interested’ in veteran former Chelsea stopper

West London Sport report that QPR are in talks with Asmir Begovic about a new contract. However, it is also claimed that West Ham and Newcastle are interested in signing the former Chelsea man as a back-up keeper, while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also said to have an interest in the 36-year-old.