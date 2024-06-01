Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from Celtic and Rangers as the Glasgow rivals prepare for a hectic summer in the transfer market.

Rangers have discovered how much they must pay if they wish to convert Oscar Cortes’ loan deal into a permanent move this summer.

The Colombia international moved to Ibrox on a half-season loan from French club in January but played only a minor role in the ultimately unsuccessful title race with Celtic after suffering a serious muscle injury that brought a premature end to his season just over a month after his arrival. Despite being unable to play a part in the final months of the campaign, Cortes left a positive impression on Philippe Clement after scoring one goal and providing two assists in seven appearances in all competitions, finding the net in a 5-0 hammering of Hearts just a week before an injury ended his season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cortes was at last weekend’s Scottish Cup Final defeat against Celtic but little is known over whether a permanent move to Rangers is a genuine prospect. Clement is believed to be keen to convert Mohamed Diomande’s loan move into a permanent switch and a similar stance is being taken over Abdallah Sima’s time at Ibrox as he returns to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion. Lens are reportedly demanding £4m for a permanent deal for Cortes according to the Daily Record - and the Colombian has given some insight into how he views his own future.

He said: “Me and my agents are keeping tabs on the negotiations that are taking place. We will see what happens. I'm talking to my agents and also to Lens and Rangers. Let's see what happens. I am waiting. Since I started playing soccer, my dream has been to play for Real Madrid, it has always been my dream. My dream is to get to Real Madrid. With work and sacrifice I believe that it can be achieved at some point. They are my team.”

Former Celtic boss faces Man Utd battle over Hoops youngster

Celtic youngster Daniel Kelly is reportedly the subject of interest from English Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old midfielder has made six senior appearances so far after making his debut as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle in a Scottish Cup fourth round win in January. Kelly marked his league debut with an assist in a 7-1 demolition of Dundee just over a month later and is viewed as a genuine prospect at Celtic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ange Postecoglou lifting the Scottish Cup last season