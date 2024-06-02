Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from Celtic and Rangers as the summer transfer window opens for business.

Celtic have been urged to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal - and stressed the move could benefit both the player and the reigning champions.

The midfielder joined the Hoops on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese giants Benfica last summer and went on to score four goals and provide three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions. There is believed to be an option for Celtic to convert the loan into a permanent switch and former Falkirk and Stenhousemuir forward Pedro Moutinho believes that is a move Brendan Rodgers should take as he kicks off his summer transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Celtic Way, he said: "He does need to play more consistently to reach his full potential. He is ready now but there is a lot of improvement and development to happen in his game and Rodgers sees that too. With Rodgers being contracted to Celtic for another two years at least it would be an exciting enough project for Bernardo should the club take up the option-to-buy clause.

"He strikes me as the kind of player who will be a good fit for Celtic moving forward, especially with Rodgers at the helm playing the manager's brand of football. Bernardo can play as a 6, 8 or 10 and could handle playing in all those positions for Celtic if they wanted him to do that. He is a tremendous player.”

Rangers eye Tavernier successor

Rangers are reportedly keen on a move for West Ham United star Ben Johnson - but will face competition from a number of clubs in England.

The former England Under-21 international made 25 appearances across all competitions for the Hammers last season but looks set to leave the club next month when his current contract comes to a close. With no new agreement in sight, the likes of Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Leeds United have all been strongly linked with a move for the 24-year-old - and Rangers have also been thrown into the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham's Ben Johnson will be without a club this summer, provided he does not agree terms with the Hammers in the next 30 days. Leeds have previously been linked with the 24-year-old right-back but this summer might be the time to make a move if he becomes a free agent.