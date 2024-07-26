Celtic haggle £2.5 million cheaper transfer fee and 'finalise' move for midfielder

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a training session at Lennoxtown on Thursday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Celtic are close to bringing in another summer signing.

Celtic are finally off the mark with their summer recruitment, having brought in both Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo to bolster their options in goal. The Hoops are now looking at other positions within the team as they prepare to defend their Scottish Premiership title for another season.

Paulo Bernardo spent last season on loan at Parkhead and the two parties have been in discussion over bringing him to the club on a full-time basis. Now, it appears Celtic have finalised their negotiations with Benfica over a summer deal and Bernardo is headed to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish champions have reportedly ‘finalised a £3.5 million deal’ with the Portuguese powerhouses to sign Bernardo on a five-year deal, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old is due to undergo a medical before his pending announcement.

During Bernardo’s loan stint in Glasgow, his contract had a £6 million option to buy clause included but Celtic have managed to haggle down Benfica’s asking price. Brendan Rodgers’ side were able to negotiate the much lower fee of £3.5 million with the Eagles last week, but his deal will include a 30 percent sell-on clause.

Celtic reportedly spent a week speaking with Bernardo over personal terms but the final details have now been agreed and the midfielder is set to become the first outfield signing of the summer winder for Rodgers and co.

During his loan move for the 2023/24 season, Bernardo started mainly as a rotational player but became a more prominent figure towards the end of the campaign. He contributed three goals and three assists to aid Celtic’s push to the Scottish Premiership title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Bernardo scored his first goal in green and white, Rodgers told The Celtic Way: “He’s such a mature player for a young player. He’s always had a great attitude at training. He’s played in a lot of big games, which is a challenge when you’re playing at Champions League level. He’s maybe not started so much in the domestic games, because he’s still understanding the style and what’s required.