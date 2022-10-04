Celtic hailed by opposition boss as Rangers dealt ‘new’ injury blow

The latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Tuesday

Celtic and Rangers are both in Champions League action this week.

The Hoops have Bundesliga side RB Leipzig away from home tomorrow.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side face a trip to Anfield to lock horns with Liverpool this evening.

Here is a look at the latest news from both clubs...

Celtic praised by opposition boss

Leipzig boss Marco Rose has heaped praise on Celtic and believes that they are ‘fun’ to watch.

The former Borussia Dortmund man only took over at the Red Bull Arena last month.

He has said, as per The Celtic Way: “They have a team which is very active on the pitch off the ball with a lot of pace. They are very determined. It’s fun watching them because they are very attacking with a clear idea. They are hard-working.

“They have two or two or three lads from Japan. It’s fun watching them. They are a very active team against whom have to defend well. We accept the fight.

“Of course we will highlight such actions. It’s obvious how important those guys are for Celtic. They are small, very agile, very good at one on ones.”

Ex-Hoops man lands new job

Josh Thompson, who played for the Hoops from 2009 to 2012, has landed himself a new job in the game.

The 31-year-old was on the books at Celtic Park as a youngster and made 21 appearances in all competitions after joining from Stockport County.

He is now a member of the Blackburn Rovers medical team (see tweet below):

Rangers injury blow

Rangers are expected to be without Tom Lawrence until after the World Cup.

The summer recruit from Derby County has picked up a fresh injury setback.

Van Bronckhorst has said, as per Glasgow Live: “Tom Lawrence’s recovery went on schedule but he sustained a new injury this week. We have to wait to see how long he’ll be out but it will be longer term. Probably more months than weeks.

“I don’t think we’ll have him back before the World Cup.”

Former Gers man pens message

Former Gers striker Shota Arveladze, who was sacked by Hull City last week, has broken his silence since his exit from the MKM Stadium.

He has taken to Twitter to send this messgae to his followers (see below):