Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Monday

Both Celtic and Rangers picked up wins in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend.

The Hoops beat Motherwell 2-1 at home.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side, on the other hand, won 4-0 away at Hearts.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Former Celtic man wants EFL job

Former Celtic striker Robbie Keane is reportedly keen on the Hull City job.

The Tigers are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking ex-Rangers striker Shota Arveladze last week.

As detailed in a report by Hull Live, Keane is ‘interested’ in the vacancy at the MKM Stadium.

Postecoglou latest

Hoops fans will be nervous every time a Premier League job becomes available.

Wolves are now eyeing a replacement for Bruno Lage after their decision to sack the Portuguese manager over the weekend.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Ange Postecoglou’s name has been ‘mentioned’ by the club’s hierarchy as a potential option.

Rangers man excited to face Liverpool

Rangers have a tricky away trip to Anfield this week to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League.

Their midfielder John Lundstram grew up supporting the Reds.

He is excited for the clash on Merseyside and has told Sky Sports: “Going back to my own city to the club I grew up supporting is a special occasion for myself and I want to go there and get a decent result.”

Pundit praises Morelos

Pundit Kenny Miller believes Alfredo Morelos is still the Gers’ best striker.

The Colombian is no longer guarenteed a starting spot due to the form of Antonio Colak.

Miller thinks he remains their most dangerous option in attack and has said on BBC Sportsround: “The best version of Morelos is Rangers’ best striker. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.