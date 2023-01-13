All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic continue to dominate the Premiership title race, with Rangers struggling to make up ground below.

Nine points separate the two teams, with both winning last weekend. We still have plenty of the season to go at this point, but Celtic will be feeling confident about their title defence having built up such a big lead. Though, Rangers can attempt to disrupt things by being bold in the January transfer window, something were not in the summer and haven’t been so far this month.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Ibrox and Parkhead.

Sadiki chase

Rangers are said to be interested in a move to sign Belgian teenager Noah Sadiki at the end of the season.

Sadiki is out of contract after this term, and according to Belgian outlet HLN, the Gers are expressing an interest in the 18-year-old, who currently plays for Anderlecht. Sadiki has made 16 senior appearances for Anderlecht this season alone, but it seems he won’t be signing a new deal.

The report claims Rangers are looking to continue building for the future, and they could move to agree a deal soon, already free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with the player due to his contract situation.

Juranovic boost

Josip Juranovic could be set to stay at Celtic after all, with Manchester United having a change of heart.

According to the Daily Mail, United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is now set to stay at Old Trafford after impressing Erik ten Hag, and the Red Devils’ reported plan to sign Juranovic hinged on offloading Wan-Bissaka. It looks as though Juranovic no longer has a clear path to the Premier League, and a stay at Parkhead is likely.