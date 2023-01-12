The Hoops are currently weighing up offers for the £8m-rated Greek international

Celtic have received a bid of around £2.6million from Ligue 2 side Bordeaux for Giorgos Giakoumakis as the race for the wantaway striker’s signature takes another dramatic twist.

French outlet L’equipe claim Les Girondins, who were placed into administration after suffering a financial collapse last season, have made an offer to the Hoops board for the Greek international to spark their promotion bid.

It will undoubtedly fall considerably short of the Parkhead club’s valuation of Giakoumakis, who still has another four years left on his contract but is seeking a move elsewhere after failing to agree an improved deal.

Giorgos Giakoumak is set to leave Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Bordeaux - under the new ownership of Gerard Lopez - were relegated by French authorities to the second tier last season and are aiming to bounce straight back at the first attempt. They currently trail leaders Le Havre by seven points in second place.

The six-time Ligue 1 title winners and 1996 UEFA Cup finalists view Giakoumakis as the man to fire them to promotion during the second half of the campaign after impressing with his goals return at Celtic as well as finishing top scorer in the Eredivisie with VVV-Venlo prior to moving to Glasgow.

J-League side Urawa Red Diamonds are believed to still be weighing up a big-money £8million offer, while Serie A outfit Sampdoria are exploring a loan move with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer if they can retain their top-flight status.

Reports in Italy suggest the 28-year-old has already agreed terms with the club but no transfer fee has been agreed between the two clubs. Calciomercato journalist Gianluca Di Marzio tweeted: “Sampdoria agrees with Giakoumakis, now we need the one (agreement) with Celtic.”

Further discussions will take place over the next 24 hours whic could ensure a deal is completed by the weekend and Giakoumakis’ impending departure is expected to clear the way for the Scottish champions to land long-term target Cho Gue-sung from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Gue-sung Cho is wanted by Celtic as well as clubs abroad. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Manager Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team have been identifying possible replacements for last season’s Premiership joint-top scorer and the South Korean striker is at the top of their January wishlist.

The World Cup star, who confirmed he’s still undecided on his next move, stated that he was aware of interest from Celtic earlier this week. He said: “Celtic have six Japanese players in its squad. As you can see there, it is a team that has invested heavily in the Asian market over the past few years and there have been talks.”

He also revealed that contact had been made with transfer rivals FSV Mainz head coach Bo Svensson about a potential switch, adding: “We keep in touch through an agent,” before outlining his dream of playing in the English Premier League one day.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” admitted Gue-sung. “As a player, I think you set your final goal and go. Every player wants to go to the Premier League.”