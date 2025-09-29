A Celtic loanee caused a major hinderance for Rangers in their latest Premiership draw.

A Celtic loanee’s role in a goal that wounded Rangers has been lauded - as it’s branded a horror show for the Light Blues.

Russell Martin is under serious pressure in the head coach position and after dropped points by Celtic 24 hours earlier in their stalemate with Hibs, there was a chance to make up some ground on their rivals. Having not won a game in five attempts in the league, A Mo Sylla header pegged Rangers back at Almondvale after James Tavernier’s opener.

The captain had missed a penalty and Derek Cornelius had a goal cut for offside, before Mo Sylla headed home, having lost John Souttar in the box and glancing home. Adam Montgomery was the make of this situation, the Celtic loanee whipping in a dangerous ball for the midfielder to prod beyond Jack Butland. Max Aarons eventually put home a winner for Rangers as they won 2-1 but not before criticisms of Martin’s men and praise for their opponents’ Celtic loanee.

Celtic loanee causes Rangers problems

Neil McCann was on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports and the former Ibrox winger and coach had praise for the Celtic player, but was stinging in his criticism of the defending. He said: “First of all it’s a brilliant header, he’s completely unmarked. The delivery is brilliant but the set up of Rangers for the throw is absolutely appalling. Adam Montgomery gets half a yard and what a ball he’s fizzed in. It’s way too easy and Montgomery doesn’t disappoint.”

This is Montgomery’s latest loan out of Celtic after time at sides like Queen’s Park, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Fleetwood Town. Boss David Martindale said after he continued through the pain barrier during a win over Falkirk: “He's been away with Celtic and missed a lot of pre-season with us, so it's about managing his load.

“He wanted to stay on the park and wanted me to give him another 15 minutes. but we'd already used two stoppages and I said to him that I couldn't take that risk 60 minutes into a game. So I had to make that decision at half-time to take him off, otherwise he would've been on the pitch for longer.

David Martindale on why Celtic loanee can succeed at Parkhead

“Listen, it's really difficult for him (at Celtic). Of course, they do things impeccably well but he was maybe player number 30, 32, I don't know. It's really hard to get game intensity into players that are around the perimeter of the squad. Adam hadn't played much football.

“Unfortunately for him, he joined us just as Celtic were entering that period where their game intensity would've increased preparing for the Champions League, at the same time we were preparing for the Premier Sports Cup and had already been through a four, five game stretch.

“Guys like Scott Pittman and Ryan McGowan probably had about eight games under their belt before Adam came in. He's not had that luxury. So I think it's really important that if you're going to go out and play football then you do it at your earliest opportunity. I think that's shown with Adam. The quicker we get Adam in a better place, the better. I've got to take that on board as well because I threw him straight in. I asked Adam if he felt ready to play and he said 'I want to play, gaffer'. I've thrown him in at a time where we've probably been struggling in that area of the pitch. But he's worked hard for that chance.”