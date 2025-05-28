Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic

With the 2024/25 campaign now firmly behind them, Celtic and Rangers will reflect on quite opposite but nevertheless mixed campaigns.

The Hoops were imperious in their defence of the Scottish Premiership title, winning a double including a Scottish League Cup final victory over their Old Firm rivals, but will head into the summer months ruing a missed opportunity at another treble after penalty shoot-out agony against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

As for Rangers, their shortcomings in 2024/25 could be forgotten if prospective new owners 49ers Enterprises arrive this summer and make an instant impact at Ibrox. While a sudden influx of cash may not be realistic, improvement is demanded. The 2025/26 season will be an intriguing one both domestically and in Europe, as both Celtic and Rangers hope to build on positive European campaigns this year. In the meantime, there will be a lot of transfer business to look out for in Glasgow this summer.

Kyogo wanted by Bournemouth

Just mere months after his departure from Parkhead, Kyogo Furuhashi could be on the move once again this summer after a difficult spell at Rennes in France. A move to England and the Premier League could be on the cards, with Bournemouth reportedly enquiring about the availability of the 30-year-old Japanese forward.

Kyogo was loved by Hoops fans during a fruitful three-and-a-half years in Glasgow, where he struck 85 goals in 165 games and won three successive Premiership titles. A £10m transfer to Ligue 1 followed in January 2025, but Kyogo has made just six appearances for Rennes under new manager Habib Beye. It may already be time to move on.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth are exploring the terms of a deal to bring Kyogo to the south coast of England, where he would link up with fellow former Celtic man Ryan Christie. Though the pair were only Celtic team-mates for a handful of weeks before Christie moved to Bournemouth in summer 2021, both enjoyed successful spells at Parkhead and would relish the chance to reunite and play together.

Christie, who has 59 caps for Scotland, has shone at the Vitality Stadium and the addition of Kyogo to the Cherries’ strike force could be a masterstroke as Iraola hopes to build on a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League in 2024/25.

What Rangers youngster learned out on loan

Meanwhile, Rangers youngster Blaine McClure has been reflecting on a successful loan spell at third-tier outfit Kelty Hearts as he prepares to return to Ibrox and make a dent on the first team. The Northern Irish teenager joined the Light Blues from Linfield in 2023 and starred for the Scottish giants’ youth sides before making the brave decision to join Kelty Hearts and get his first experiences of men’s football just a week before his 18th birthday.

“I thought it would be a crucial step whether to go or not, and I was in my two minds about it”, said McClure. “I spoke to Stevie Smith (U18 manager) who has been in that situation before as a player, and he thought it was best for me. I wanted to see what the next challenge was and test myself against players who are more experienced and physical than I am. It was beneficial and, looking back now, I don’t regret the decision.

“Playing Under-18s football is completely different. At a club like Rangers, all you want to do is win, and at Kelty Hearts there was the sense that the manager’s job depended on the three points as well as the morale of the dressing room. It was good going out and getting that competitiveness with Kelty.”