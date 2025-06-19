The Hoops have made a fresh approach for the Royal Antwerp attacker as key update emerges

It’s no secret that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is aiming to bolster his forward options this summer after being left wanting more in the January window - and there could be another player following imminent arrival Benjamin Nygren through the door at Parkhead.

It’s claimed the Hoops are “locked in talks” with Belgian side Royal Antwerp over a potential deal for winger and long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who first emerged on Rodgers transfer radar 12 months ago.

The 24-year-old has been tracked closely by Celtic’s scouting department since last summer, before an injury prevented any prospect of move to Parkhead, with the same incident occurring last winter.

Balikwisha - a former Belgium Under-21 international - has remained on the champions shortlist along with Sarpsborg wide man Sondre Orjasaeter, with the player himself previously confirming there was “concrete interest” in him from Celtic.

However, it would appear his path to Glasgow’s east end in now clear, providing both parties can agree on a fee and personal terms. According to well-respected Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the former Standard Liege ace is “keen” on making the transfer to Scotland with discussions ongoing.

‘Talks underway’ between Celtic and Balikwisha

Issuing an update on the player's situation at present on X, he said: “Talks between Celtic FC and Michel Ange Balikwisha are still underway. The left winger’s keen on the move.”

Despite enduring an injury-blighted season in his homeland, Balikwisha finished the campaign on a high, providing seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists) in his final 10 post-split games.

And that impressive run of form has led Rodgers to seemingly reignite his interest once again, with the Northern Irishman still without the services of ACL victim Jota for a number of months and Daizen Maeda excelling as a central striker.

In total, Balikwisha has made 141 appearances for his current side, scoring 29 goals and assisting a further 17 in all competitions. Though he has represented Belgium at youth level, he is also eligible to play for DR Congo due to both of his parents' nationalities.

‘Celtic’s interest was concrete’

Speaking back in February about Celtic’s rumoured interest, Balikwisha confirmed: “Their interest was concrete, but I chose to stay. Leaving with an injury was not ideal for me. I would rather take good care of myself so I could be ready for the play-offs. We will see in the summer transfer window.”

It comes after swapping cryptic tweets on social media for a scene of summer serenity as he posed for a photo chilling on a boat on holiday.

Celtic could potentially cash in on Nicolas Kuhn this summer with RB Leipzig looking into a possible £15 million offer for their ex-academy product, while outcasts Luis Palma and Marco Tilio are due to report back for pre-season but are expected to leave the club permanently, freeing up space for Balikwisha.