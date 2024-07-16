Celtic playmaker Matt O'Riley is wanted by a number of clubs. | SNS Group

Celtic are receiving transfer interest in one of their stars.

A former Celtic defender reckons the end of Matt O’Riley’s time in Glasgow is on the horizon.

This week, Serie A duo Atalanta and Juventus have been added to the growing list of suitors, that include Atletico Madrid and Premier League clubs. Atalanta are said to have had a bid rejecting and that has Mark Wilson wondering how high they may go.

With a transfer fee still to shell out for Adam Idah - alongside pursuits of Paulo Bernardo, Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo - Wilson says the Italian side are testing Celtic. He thinks it’s the start of the exit process for O’Riley, who has proven influential since his arrival from MK Dons under Ange Postecoglou.

The ex-defender told Clyde 1: “It looks like the beginning of the end for Matt O’Riley, I think. When you get a serious contender like Atalanta coming in, they finished fourth in Serie A and the starting bid is £15 million, then you know they have a lot in reserve to keep adding to that.

“Of course, they will (put more bids in). If the shoe was on the other foot, look at Celtic with Idah. They offer a low-ball offer. Knowing full well they have to get to x amount to get Idah to come and Atalanta are no different. They will test Celtic with £15 million. There will probably be some add-ons in there. Celtic, obviously, want a bigger price up front, as well as the add-ons, I would imagine.

“I am pretty sure the clubs, before the August transfer window is over, the club will get there. Matt O’Riley has been a fantastic player for Celtic. Fitted the model perfectly. We are buying cheap and selling big. He’s right there. I still think there is scope there to go up dramatically (O’Riley’s price) – I think it will take it closer to £20 million. It will be the beginning of the end.”