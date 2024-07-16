Kieran Tierney is expected to leave Arsenal this summer | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The former Celtic captain could be on the move this summer after five years in North London

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney is surplus to requirements at Arsenal and is likely to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis this summer.

Football Insider transfer correspondent Peter O’Rourke understands that the 27-year-old is no longer a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans as the Spaniard focuses on building a team that is capable of regaining the Premier League title for the first time in 21 years.

Tierney is a product of the Celtic academy and a lifelong fan of the Parkhead club. He joined the club when he was just seven years old and within 10 years found himself becoming the club’s first choice left-back ahead of the more experienced Emilio Izaguirre.

The teenager was lauded for his performances in his debut campaign and in 2015/16 was awarded both the Players and Football Writers Young Player of the Year awards en route to winning the Scottish Premiership title.

Over the course of the next three seasons he would form a vital part of the team which retained the Premiership title on three occasions whilst also lifting a further two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.

By this stage, Tierney had emerged as the captain of Celtic and proved himself as a vital part of the team in both the left back and central defensive positions. His form made him a shoo-in for Scotland at international level and he played a key role in helping the national team reach the delayed Euro 2020 tournament after an 18-year absence from any international competition.

Tierney signed for Arsenal from Celtic in a Scottish-record £25m deal in 2019 and after initially struggling with injuries, he formed an important part of Mikel Arteta’s team which lifted the 2020 FA Cup.

His pace and desire to get forward and create chances made him a vital part of the squad the following season, but injuries forced the Scottish international to become more of a peripheral in the next two seasons with Oleksandr Zinchenko stepping up to become first choice.

Tierney was first made available last summer, with Celtic and Newcastle both emerging as frontrunners for the 27-year-old’s signature. However, both were unwilling to meet Arsenal’s heft price tag at the time and instead the Scottish full back found himself joining Real Sociedad in La Liga.

When available, he performed fairly well for the Basque side as they finished 6th in the table, but once again injuries prevented Tierney from making a huge impact for the club.

At 27-years of age, there is no doubt Tierney has more to give, and many Celtic fans would be keen to see him return to Glasgow this summer. Last month, Newcastle Chronicle reported that Tierney would be available for a cut-price fee of around £10m this summer as Arsenal aim to raise funds and elevate any potential FFP concerns.