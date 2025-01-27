Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are looking to lock some final January transfers before the winter window slams shut.

Celtic have finalised some last minute January deals as they look to see out the first window of the year on a high note. Both incomings and outgoings have been on the cards for the Scottish Premiership champions, including the arrival of former Parkhead star Jota.

The Hoops have announced the return of the Portuguese winger, who left Glasgow for Saudi Arabia just 18 months ago. Almost hand-in-hand with his arrival, Celtic also signed off on the sale of Kyogo Furuhashi, who has made the switch to to Rennes in a £10 million deal.

One of the most discussed transfer topics this month though has been Kieran Tierney’s link with Celtic. Like Jota, the defender is expected to return to his old stomping ground and fans are already excited for the transfer.

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam has waxed lyrical about Tierney and Celtic’s decision to bring him back to the club.

Charlie Adam praises Celtic transfer business

Adam, who is now a set-piece coach for Everton following David Moyes’ return to Merseyside, has praised Celtic’s overall approach to the Tierney business.

“If you put it into three categories, Kieran Tierney as a football player is a very, very good footballer,” Adam told Best Betting Sites. “He deserved his move to Arsenal for the fee that Celtic got, £25 million, five years ago, and if you're a Celtic board member and there’s an opportunity to bring him back on a free transfer then it’s a good piece of business.

“It’ll be expensive in terms of wages, but he’s 27, still at a good age. I’ve got a lot of time for Kieran, and I had a lot of sympathy for him at Arsenal because of all of the injuries he’s had. It’s been tough for him. Zinchenko and Lewis-Skelly are now there.

“Coming to the end of his contract, he wants to play, and the natural look for him is going to Celtic. He is the type of player that Brendan has been asking for, for a couple of years now. If you can get Kieran Tierney back in the building, this January for the Champions League games, then they’d be perfect for him as well.

Kieran Tierney to Celtic latest

Celtic have been linked with their former star for a while now and they are close to finalising his return. The full-back is into the final months of his contract with Arsenal and he is due to make the free move back to Glasgow in the summer. However, the Hoops are eager to bring Tierney in earlier by agreeing a loan move until the end of the season.

This may not be an unlikely outcome, though. According to Mailsport, another potential Arsenal exit could scupper Celtic’s plans of a January move for Tierney. There have been rumours of fellow full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko heading for the exit, and Mikel Arteta does not want to be left short in the defensive department as the Gunners look to chase down Premier League leaders Liverpool for the title.