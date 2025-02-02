Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ex-Celtic man has been on the move this winter

Former Celtic man Stuart Armstrong has said the influence of Danny Rohl was a key reason behind his recent Sheffield Wednesday move. The Scotsman is back in England following a spell in Canada with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Armstrong, 32, moved to the MLS last year on a free transfer following his exit from Southampton. He went on to score two goals in 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Following his switch to Hillsborough, the ex-Celtic midfielder has told their official YouTube channel: “I’m very pleased and grateful for the opportunity. I loved my time away in Canada, I really enjoyed myself with an amazing group of people. I missed the English game a bit and the opportunity came up with Sheffield Wednesday so I had to do a lot of thinking.

“It was a big decision, I obviously didn’t move (to Canada) that long ago. It was a big choice to bring the family back. I obviously know Danny (Rohl) from previous times and so speaking to him, and knowing a few players as well, it felt like the right thing to do.

“I think it definitely helps when you know someone and although we didn’t know each other for too long, you can see the impact he has had on the club and the way that people and players speak about him very highly. The opportunity was too good to turn down.”

He added: “He’s very methodical. He did a lot of planning. His role (at Southampton) was slightly different as an assistant manager. You could tell at that early stage that he took great pride in preparation. All the details were planned out to perfection.”

Stuart Armstrong’s Celtic days

Celtic snapped up Armstrong back in 2014. Prior to his move to Glasgow, he caught the eye at Dundee United.

He went on to become a key player for the Hoops and played 144 matches altogether, finding the net on 28 occasions. Southampton then lured him down the border from Scotland and he spent six seasons with the Saints, five of which were in the Premier League.

After letting Armstrong join Sheffield Wednesday, Vancouver Whitecaps’ sporting director Axel Schuster has said: “Stuart was presented with an opportunity to return to England with the goal of playing again in the Premier League.

“We are thankful to Stuart, respected his decision, and wish him and his family all the best. We have a talented group preparing for the new season and everyone at the club believes in the objectives we set at the start of the year. We are continuing to pursue new additions and this move opens up additional possibilities to use either of the league’s roster construction models, and we will use this opportunity to decide how to get the best from all available options.”