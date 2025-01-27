Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday reportedly want to sign a one time Celtic favourite but the move could hinge on his current club’s plans.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re now in the final few days of the January transfer window and it looks like it could be a busy one for clubs up and down the UK - including Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those players is Stuart Armstrong with reports suggesting the Scotland international could be returning to British football a lot sooner than expected. The 32-year old was a free agent last summer after leaving Southampton and eventually secured a move to the MLS when he signed for Vancouver Whitecaps.

However, according to the Scottish Sun, his future in the USA is ‘uncertain’ and he may very well be allowed to leave his new club on a free transfer despite signing a deal until 2026. The club who are apparently waiting in the wings if that does happen are Sheffield Wednesday who currently sit 10th in the EFL Championship.

The report claims that the Owls will ‘explore the opportunity’ to sing the former Dundee United ace if Vancouver are in fact willing to let him end his contract early. The MLS is currently in the off season but Armstrong did manager to make nine appearances for the side last season after signing and also scored two goals.

He was a Celtic player from 2015 to 2018 after signing at the same time as fellow United teammate Gary Mackay-Steven. In total he made 144 appearances for the club across all competitions and scored 28 goals before leaving for a move to the Premier League with Southampton.

He made over 200 appearances as a Saints player before leaving last summer. He has also earned 51 caps for the Scotland men’s national team.