EFL side linked with former Celtic star with 'uncertain future' but transfer hinges on key contract issue
We’re now in the final few days of the January transfer window and it looks like it could be a busy one for clubs up and down the UK - including Celtic.
Star striker Kyogo Furuhashi could be on his way out of Glasgow’s east end while rumblings of Kieran Tierney’s return to the Scottish champions persist. Meanwhile, there is plenty of transfer news circulating around several former Hoops’ stars.
One of those players is Stuart Armstrong with reports suggesting the Scotland international could be returning to British football a lot sooner than expected. The 32-year old was a free agent last summer after leaving Southampton and eventually secured a move to the MLS when he signed for Vancouver Whitecaps.
However, according to the Scottish Sun, his future in the USA is ‘uncertain’ and he may very well be allowed to leave his new club on a free transfer despite signing a deal until 2026. The club who are apparently waiting in the wings if that does happen are Sheffield Wednesday who currently sit 10th in the EFL Championship.
The report claims that the Owls will ‘explore the opportunity’ to sing the former Dundee United ace if Vancouver are in fact willing to let him end his contract early. The MLS is currently in the off season but Armstrong did manager to make nine appearances for the side last season after signing and also scored two goals.
He was a Celtic player from 2015 to 2018 after signing at the same time as fellow United teammate Gary Mackay-Steven. In total he made 144 appearances for the club across all competitions and scored 28 goals before leaving for a move to the Premier League with Southampton.
He made over 200 appearances as a Saints player before leaving last summer. He has also earned 51 caps for the Scotland men’s national team.
