The Australian has had a mention with the Man United job

The Man Utd next manager debate is ongoing and the Celtic favourite has been thrust into the centre of it.

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been touted as a possible candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Australian has impressed with his style of play since taking charge of Tottenham last summer, although his team are currently on a four-game losing run. He won five out of six available domestic trophies at Celtic, prompting Spurs to make their move.

Uncertainty surrounds Erik ten Hag’s position as Man Utd boss, amid another difficult season at Old Trafford. The Daily Telegraph’s print edition on May 8th ran with Postecoglou as someone who could appeal, with candidates including Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim.

It read: “It is hard to see a scenario in which Postecoglou would leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but the Australian has made an immediate impact, even if Spurs have dipped in recent weeks, and his playing style, communication skills and personality make him an appealing choice.”

The piece also was broadcast and discussed on Sky Sports News. Postecoglou meanwhile is still pinching himself over the reality he is a Premier League manager. He told Optus Sport: “The whole thing is still a little bit surreal to me because even though I always had belief in myself, did I ever think I would ever get to become a Premier League manager?

“You think over the course of the history of this league, how many non-European, non-South American coaches have there been? Maybe a couple of Americans that I can remember and they didn’t last too long. So the fact we’ve got an Australian is just bizarre to me, so I still sort of pinch myself.

