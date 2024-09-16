Celtic icon slates £9.5m Hoops signing and labels him ‘unfit’ as major flaws outlined

Celtic's Adam Idah warms up ahead of a Premiership match against St Mirren | SNS Group

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Hoops earlier this summer on a permanent basis after impressing on loan last season

Celtic’s new £9.5 million signing Adam Idah has been told he needs to “step up” and prove he is worthy of such a big price tag following his permanent move from Norwich City earlier this summer.

That’s according to former Celtic and Scotland striker Frank McAvennie, who believes the 23-year-old frontman “looked a lot sharper last year” during his successful six-month loan spell than he has done so far this season.

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed the most prolific season of his career to date last term, bagging nine goals in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Hoops. However, Idah remains without a goal or assist in his last eight games for the Parkhead club and his country after his goal against Hearts on Saturday was disallowed for offside.

He is also yet to complete 90 minutes of football since Celtic’s 2-0 league defeat to the Jambos back in March. McAvennie feels the striker looks “unfit” but has placed his faith in manager Brendan Rodgers to get him to the required level firing on all cylinders again.

“He doesn’t look fit, I think Brendan will get him fit”, McAvennie told Football Insider. “He looked a lot sharper last year than what he does now, even when he was playing for the Republic of Ireland, I saw his touch, I thought he was not holding the ball up as well as he does.

“I don’t know if he’s got problems, or if there is other things happening, but he’s got to get his mind on it. There is no doubting how good he is, we all know how good he is and what he can do in a Celtic jersey and an Irish jersey.

“But he’s not got to step up and be the man for the Republic of Ireland, they’re not the best team in the world so as a striker he’s got to start holding up the ball, he can’t keep letting it bounce off him.

“He needs to help his teammates and I think he needs to do that at Celtic as well. He’ll need to get fitter and then we’ll see the best of him.”