The latest transfer news headlines for Celtic and Rangers as the Gers boss addresses transfer talk and an update on Hoops star’s future.

There was no change at the top of the Scottish Premiership last night with both Celtic and Rangers winning their respective matches.

The Hoops were comfortable winners over St Mirren at Celtic Park, with Kyogo netting a double in a 4-0 thumping, while Michael Beale’s side came from 1-0 down at Rugby Park to beat Kilmarnock 3-2. Meanwhile, there is still plenty going on behind the scenes at the two Glasgow sides as the January transfer window rumbles on. Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday, January 19:

‘I didn’t know we had made a bid’ - Beale rebuffs transfer talk from Swansea City boss

Reports earlier this week said that Rangers had made a bid for Swansea City midfielder Morgan Whitaker and Russel Martin, a former Ibrox star and current head coach of the EFL Championship side, confirmed this news. However, the comments that the Gers had made a bid for the 22-year old seemed to come as a surprise to Michael Beale.

Speaking after his side’s win over Kilmarnock, Beale expressed his admiration for the midfielder but said he was unaware of any bid made by the club. He said: “I didn’t know we had made a bid but I will talk about the player. They have recalled him for a reason.

“I would say that he was one of the better if not the best player in League One in the first half of the season and unless they have recalled him to play him, they must have recalled him to move him to a higher level. I think he is a good player but there is nothing more than that. That is not what I have been told in-house.”

‘He’s still very much part of our set-up’ - Postecoglou not planning for striker exit

Much of the talk this week has been about Giorgos Giakoumakis’ future at Celtic and the players that Ange Postecoglou has been targeting as potential replacements. However, speaking after last night’s win over St Mirren, the Australian quashed speculation that the Greek’s absence from the squad meant he was close to an official exit.

Giakoumakis has been linked with moves to the J-League and MLS, with multiple reports saying he had flown out to Japan after the semi-final win over Kilmarnock at the weekend, but Postecoglu has said he is still very much part of the Glasgow side’s set up. He said: “I just deal with what is in front of me, and until I’m told otherwise or something significant happens.