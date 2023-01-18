Four midweek Scottish Premiership fixtures are set to take place this evening with both Celtic and Rangers in action.
The Hoops host St Mirren at Celtic Park and Michael Beale’s side head to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock, all while the events of the January transfer window continue to rumble on in the background. It has been a busy few weeks in the East End of the City, while there have yet to be any new arrivals at Ibrox. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday, January 18:
Celtic step up striker chase with improved offer
Per a report from The Scotsman, South Korean international Oh Hyeon-gyu continues to be linked with a move to Celtic as they prepare for the departure of Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is nearing a move to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds. There has been recent speculation surrounding Kevin Nisbet, who has been on fire for Hibs since returning from a long-term injury, while Hyeon-gyu’s countryman Cho Gue-Sung has been touted for a move for nearly two months.
The chase for Gue-Sung, who is attracting interest from the Bundlesiga and MLS, appears to have stalled with reports the player will stay with his club Jeonbuk Hyundai until the summer. However, Celtic have turned their attention to Hyeon-gyu and the Premiership league leaders are understood to have increased on a previous offer.
Rangers yet to table official bid for Norwich City midfielder
Football League World report that Rangers are yet to table an official bid for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell. The 24-year-old has been linked with Michael Beale’s side in this window and it is claimed the Ibrox club are hoping to get a deal over the line this month.
Norwich are reportedly open to selling Cantwell this month, partly due to the fact his contract expires in the summer, with Blackburn Rovers and Dutch side PSV also credited with an interest in the former Bournemouth loanee. PSV are also reported to have had a bid rejected earlier this month with the Canaries standing firm on their valuation.