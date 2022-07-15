Celtic transfer target’s price tag revealed as Rangers player ‘eyed’

The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours on Friday

Both Celtic and Rangers are busy preparing for the new season.

The Hoops snatched the Scottish Premiership title off their bitter rivals in the last campaign and will be looking to retain it.

Rangers, on the other hand, want it back as Giovanni van Bronckhorst gears up for his first full term at the helm at Ibrox.

Here is a look at all the news regarding both Glasgow clubs today.

Price tag set for Celtic target

Celtic will have to fork out a seven-figure fee if they are to sign PSG youngster Edouard Michut.

The midfielder has been with the Ligue 1 giants since 2016.

The Independent report the French side want €6m with a sell-on clause of 25% for his services.

What next for ex-Hoops ace?

Moussa Dembele, who was a hit during his time at Celtic Park, is facing an uncertain future at Lyon.

He left Scotland back in 2018 and sees his contract with his current club expire in 2023.

FootballScotland claim he will see out his deal with the Ligue 1 side and will hold talks with other clubs in January regarding a pre-contract deal.

Bassey latest

Rangers are facing a battle to keep hold of Calvin Bassey.

The defender has impressed over the past 12 months and is a wanted man this summer.

The Daily Mail report Ajax are ‘eyeing’ a swoop for him in this window.

Youngster heading out

Ben Williamson is set to leave the Gers on loan and join Dundee.

The youngster has penned a new contract until the summer of 2024 but will be allowed to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.