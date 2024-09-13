Celtic kick off their Champions League campaign against Slovan Bratislava | AFP via Getty Images

Owen Hargreaves previews Celtic’s Champions League campaign as a long-running dispute between Rangers and Aberdeen continues

Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich central midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes that Celtic have a greater chance of progressing in the Champions League because of the format change.

Brendan Rodgers’ side kick off the new-look competition next Wednesday when Slovak champs Slovan Bratislava visit Parkhead.

Blockbuster clashes with last term’s finalists Borussia Dortmund, Europa League winners Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb, Young Boys and Aston Villa then follow.

Celtic had to wait until their sixth and final group stage game to pick up a win last season but Hargreaves feels that the team are in better shape to compete in Rodgers’ second full season back in Glasgow.

The 42-time England international told SunSport : “I always find it’s tricky for teams like Celtic in the Champions League because people are always so hypercritical with the fact they don’t get into the later stages.

“But the budgets are vastly different. So what do people expect?

“Financially it’s great for them to be in it but, let’s be honest, it’s not realistic to think they’re going to go and win it.

“This new format could maybe benefit them, though. You’re not doing a home and away against Barcelona or Manchester City.”

Hargreaves believes Celtic have a chance of winning at least half of their Champions League matches and feels the Scottish champions have a great chance of producing an upset against Dortmund despite their quality. He explained: “Dortmund have got a young manager who was a very good and technical central midfielder. He was quite a smart player and he’s going to play a certain way.

“He’ll want quite attacking football but Brendan will have a game plan for that.

“He’s trying to learn his trade. They got to the Champions League final, but that was still one of the weaker Dortmund teams I’ve seen in a decade.

“They came together in big moments. It’s interesting because they’re not the team they once were but they’ve still got some good players.

“I don’t think Celtic need to fear Dortmund, though. Leipzig are, for me, a stronger side.”

The Hoops lost Matt O’Riley to Brighton this summer in a £25m deal which currently holds the Scottish record.

Hargreaves went on to praise Celtic’s recruitment over the summer and claims that Rodgers is likely to be the manager to produce the first £40m sale in Scottish football.

He added: “You see it everywhere else so why should it not happen in football? Brendan knows his stuff.

"He’s not going to miss with Engels when they’ve invested that level of money in him.

“Celtic have done a good job on transfers. Look at the Japanese market and the way they’ve done well there and finding little niches.

“I also think learning to play at a club like Celtic is really amazing because the history of the football club is exceptional. One of the best. Then you get the expectation from the crowd. You get to compete in big games. You get an experienced manager like Brendan Rodgers.

“You couldn’t dream of anything more as a young kid. You have all that going in your favour.”

Rangers await Connor Barron tribunal date as Aberdeen dispute continues

Rangers and Aberdeen are waiting for the SPFL to set a tribunal date following the summer signing of Connor Barron from Pittodrie, according to the Daily Record.

The two clubs had been in discussions but have been unable to come to an agreement over a valuation for the Ibrox new boy - leaving the situation in the hands of the SPFL chiefs.

Aberdeen are entitled to some form of compensation for Barron because he came through their youth ranks and was only 21 when he made the move to Ibrox in the summer.

The Dons would have been entitled to just over £500,000 in compensation if the midfielder had moved outside Scotland. The rules are different if a player under-23 moves to another club domestically.

Barron has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Ibrox and has thrived in his six appearances across all competitions this term. He is seen as a potential star at international level for Scotland and was a late addition for UEFA Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal without ultimately getting on to the pitch.