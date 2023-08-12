Rangers star definitely moving on this window as Celtic receive offers for £3.6m man

Here are more Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines as the Glasgow clubs take on the latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Rangers boss Michael Beale has confimred Glen Kamara is leaving Ibrox this summer (Pic: Getty)

The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures are underway as Rangers welcome Livingston to Ibrox for their first home league match of the new season.

Celtic will play with their first away match of the new season against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of the month so there is still plenty of time for clubs to get deals done in the coming weeks.

Michael Beale has commented about the transfer activity supporters can expect in the remaining weeks of the window and has confirmed that one current player is ‘definetly’ leaving. Elsewhere, the Hoops have reportedly received two bids from unnamed European clubs for one of their players. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories:

Celtic receive two offers from European clubs for attacker

According to Sky Sports, Two European clubs are set to make offers for Celtic’s Liel Abada. The broadcaster states that one unnamed club from France and one from the German Bundesliga both want to sign the attacker.

The Hoops are now apparently weighing up their options with Brendan Rodgers said to have been impressed with the Israeli after good performances in pre-season. Ajax and Sporting Lisbon are also still understood to be keeping tabs on the player.

Rangers star definitely moving on this window

Rangers boss Michael Beale has spoken about transfer activity for the remainder of the window. The Ibrox head coach has said he is still hoping to add another wide player and also confirmed that midfielder Glen Kamara is going to be moving on.