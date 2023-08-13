‘Highly regarded’ Celtic defender set to link up with Hoops legend at EFL side

Brendan Rodgers takes his side to Pittodrie later today for their first away match of the new Scottish Premiership season against Aberdeen.

There are now just under three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and clubs across Scotland are running out of time to get their business done.

Celtic, who travel to Pittodrie later today for their first away match of the new Scottish Premiership season against Aberdeen, have already had a busy few months. Brendan Rodgers return to the club has seen multiple new faces arrive while there have also been high profile departures for the likes of Jota and Carl Starfelt.

Now, the Hoops are apparently set to send a ‘highly regarded’ young defender out on loan where he will link up with a club legend in the English Football League. According to Football Insider, Bosun Lawal is set to sign a new deal at the club and then head out on loan to Fleetwood Town.

The 20-year old, who rejected a contract with former club Watford in 2021 before moving to Parkhead, will be working under Celtic legend Scott Brown should he move to Highbury Stadium. The 22 time trophy winning former Celtic skipper has been in charge of the Cod Army since May 2022 after ending his playing career at Aberdeen following the sacking of Stephen Glass.

Lawall, who has represented the Republic of Ireland up to Under 21 level, has yet to make his competitive debut for Celtic but did feature during this summer’s pre season matches and featured heavily for the B team in the Lowland League last season. He was said to have admirers in England with ‘a number of clubs’ interested in snapping him up but it looks like the Hoops have fended off potential suitors to secure his services long term.