Rangers lead 'three-horse' race for versatile £2.5m winger as Celtic target drops subtle transfer clue
All the latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours on Sunday...
Celtic claimed the derby day bragging rights for a second successive Old Firm clash against Rangers after edging out their rivals 2-1 at Parkhead on Saturday.
The Hoops increased their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points in the process heading into the New Year, with Rangers possessing two games in-hand. With both sides applying the finishing touches on their transfer preparations, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both sides on Sunday, December 31st.
Rangers lead 'three-horse' race for versatile £2.5m winger
Philippe Clement has responded to rumours that Rangers are ready to splash out £2.5million on Vitesse Arnhem winger Million Manhoef.
As per a Scottish Sun report, the Ibrox club have tracked the highly-rated Dutch youth international for the past 12 months and new director of football recruitment Nils Koppen is thought to be an admirer of the player, who turns 22 next month.
Manhoef, who operates mainly on the right-hand side but if also effective on the opposite flank or as a full-back, has 18 months remaining on his current deal. It is believed Vitesse would be 'willing to listen' to offers in January with English Champions leaders Leicester City and Preston North End among other contenders eyeing his signature.
Addressing possible transfer movement, Clement refused to be drawn on speculation. He told BBC Sportsound: "I never speak about about players we are interested in or not because then I can speak every day about rumours, there are so many rumours in Glasgow that are wrong.
"We will speak about players that are in the building and with Fabio (Silva) it is the case and this year he'll push like the rest to make it a great season. How many are we looking to bring in? These are things we talked about with the board, everyone's aligned about that and we'll see what is possible in January.
"Everyone is working hard and pushing to get the maximum out of what we want. I also want to see players pushing to stay in the team and at the club."
Celtic target drops subtle transfer clue
Celtic-linked Tiago Araujo appears to be keeping a close eye on his transfer suitors after congratulating fellow countryman Paulo Bernardo on his Old Firm goal against Rangers.
The £4m-rated Estoril wing back has emerged as a potential January signing option for manager Brendan Rodgers as he searches for stronger competition to compete with Greg Taylor for the left-back spot.
The 22-year-old Portuguese youth international is considered to be versatile and is capable of adopting a more attacking role. Fans have been left excited by the prospect of him heading to Parkhead next month and the player has now dropped a subtle club that Glasgow could be his next possible destination.
Araujo heightened transfer speculation last night after responding to Bernardo's social media post of him celebrating his opening goal at Parkhead. He replied: "Have you scored yet?" accompanied by three heart-eye emojis.